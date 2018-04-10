Sophie’s column: Active family needs four Wallace-mobiles

I’ve always thought I’ve been part of quite an active family, not just in the literal sense but because we’re always on the go.

Me, my brother, mum and dad are always in completely different places at one time.

I’m usually in Glasgow, mum and dad work in different places and Euan plays football all over the country.

Of course, with all that travelling comes the responsibility of owning and running our own cars and, once Euan passes his driving test, there’ll be four Wallace-mobiles ferrying us all about.

But in the past week we’ve had one of the cars off the road and the whole family realised just how much we all depend on having our own methods of transport.

To give you a bit of background – we recently bought a new car for mum, it was a bit bigger than her last and very flashy indeed.

Dad was driving us into the car park of our local chippy when, suddenly, we heard a loud bang and, I think it’s fair to say, the car hasn’t run properly since.

So, mum’s car has been off the road since and we’ve all been relying on one another to drive from A to B.

Juggling taking one person to their work and then taking another, all while fitting in our own schedules and looking after a 10-week-old puppy has been tricky.

The past week we’ve had to make compromises, like getting up a bit earlier or staying up a little later to pick people up, but it’s not been all bad.

I suppose the whole situation is made a bit more bearable when you’re whizzing about in a car you enjoy driving but to say I’m looking forward to having all the cars back on the road is an understatement.

And in a few months time, once Euan’s passed his test, at least we’ll have an extra car to make sure we’re always where we need to be!