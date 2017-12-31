Soldiering on with 40th Falkirk

THE dangers faced by today’s army was spelled out to members of the 40th Falkirk at a special evening.

Cubs enjoyed a visit from the army and wore helmets as they practiced an ambush.

They also carried out a grenade drill and learned about the various jobs which make up a soldier’s life, such as fighting wars and training foreign troops.

And in a question and answer session they also discovered wild animals can be more dangerous than enemy soldiers.

Cub leader Craig Smith, said: “It was a very informative evening for the cubs. Many thanks to our guests.”

IT has been an incredibly busy end of year for 2nd Torwood’s Cub pack.

As well as learning the countryside code, safety around water and planting a woodland hedge along the boundary wall at their hall, they also celebrated St Andrew’s night with a chippy hike.

They met at the Carron Works and along with parents and siblings walked to the Kelpies.

A week later they were putting their campfire and backwoods cooking skills to the test.

And as their Christmas treat they had a night at Megazone.

They rounded off the year with their biggest fundraiser of 2017 – a mega bag packing session at Asda in Stenhousemuir.

Let’s hope the shoppers were full of festive cheer and generosity.

THE coldest camp of the year is back at Fordell Firs.

Brass Monkeys extreme winter camp from 5pm January 19, to noon January 21, is also offering a programme of fun and adventure, day and night.

The idea is to brave the elements and camp under canvas, taking on the ultimate winter challenge.

This camp is for the Scout section and is fully catered.

Activities include: 3G swing, archery, climbing tower, challenge course, caving, team building, backwoods skills, bridge walk, indoor games, dry tooling.