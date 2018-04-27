Sky high Scouts cash in

A DARING duo scaled new heights to pull in the pounds.Chris Campbell and Aidan Rose from the 51st Dennyloanhead joined dozens of other Scout members to abseil from the Falkirk Wheel.

The ‘‘heart in mouth moment’’ raised money for the 51st, Scouts Scotland and the Namibia Expedition.

COLONIES of Beavers went back to nature when they descended on a nature reserve.

Youngsters from across the district visited the Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre as a special spring treat.

The Grangemouth reserve is an example of how wasteland can be transformed into an urban green space that provides a rich habitat and haven for wildlife.

It gave the Beavers the opportunity to go pond dipping, bird watching, wild flower spotting and enjoy the variety of plants and creatures.

The centre which is open all year provides many ideas for improving gardens for wildlife.

SOME of the district’s youngest members took time to be part of a UK-wide charity’s big challenge.

Beavers from the 9th Dunipace group visited Town Break, a dementia charity, to show their support for A Million Hands – an attempt to create a dementia-friendly generation.

As part of their Big Moment, the Beavers took a parachute and hoolahoops and played games with the club members.

The idea of the Big Moment is to hold dementia-friendly events. The Beavers also entertained the club members with songs and poems and joined in with a sing-song.

Beaver leader Alan Nairn, said: “We had a great time and loads of fun and the club members hope we will return.”

By creating a dementia-friendly generation through A Million Hands, we will support people affected by the condition to live without fear or prejudice, and to live well with their dementia.

Alzheimers Society is highlighting that by 2025, one million people in the UK will be living with dementia and there is currently no cure. By creating a dementia-friendly generation through A Million Hands the charity will support people affected to live well with their dementia.