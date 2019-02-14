Sky at night was star attraction

THE sky was clear and the stars were shining as the latest group of stargazing Cubs visited the observatory at the Stirling Highland Hotel.

As well as seeing the stars, galaxies and constellations the 27th Bonnybridge Cubs were given a presentation which gave details about the planets in our solar system and were tested on their own knowledge by members of the Stirling Astronomical Society (SAS).

As one young Cub said after looking through the 130-year-old telescope: “The sky was beautiful.”

And Cub Scout leader Helen Smith added: “It was a great experience for the cubs and we are all very grateful to the members of SAS for welcoming us and making it a very special night.”

The SAS is open to anyone over the age of 11 who has an interest in astronomy and welcomes everyone from total beginners to experienced observers.

For more details about SAS go to: http://www.stirlingastronomicalsociety.org.uk/.

IN an effort to increase funds, Scout groups can link to easyfundraising – for free.

It is a straightforward and hassle-free way to boost funds and involves parents, friends and colleagues linked to the various groups across the district, when they shop online.

The initiative provides free money for your group and when the first £5 is raised it will be matched by easyfundraising.

There is a short video which explains how simple it is and it does not cost anything. Go to: http://efraising.org/cv1Wj5Bman.

And to sign up to the scheme go to: https://www.easyfundraising.org.uk/.

THERE is less than a month to go before Falkirk District Cubs take to the pitch in a series of friendlies.

Youngsters from across the area will be pulling on their kit for a five a side tournament in Grangemouth at the start of March.

The kick off will see teams with a minimum of five and maximum of seven players turn out at the sports complex for three-and-a-half hours of football.

Each pack can enter as many teams as they wish and a trophy will be presented at the end of the event.

To enter send your pack details to John Dick at the89th@virginmedia. com.