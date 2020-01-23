Shopping in Falkirk isn’t what it used to be

Although we don’t have a branch locally, the news that Beales department stores have gone into administration is another sad day for high streets up and down the country.

I remember visiting its shop in Perth and it was almost a step back in time. A lovely place to spend an hour or two browsing and occasionally making a purchase.

We’ve lost so many well-know names over the years and lately, it seems like it’s becoming more frequent.

I love looking at those old pics of the town centre in The Falkirk Herald – help, I’m beginning to sound like my mum!

Look closer at all the shop names and sad to say, many of them are no longer there.

But it’s scary how it doesn’t seem that long ago but then you read the details and it’s several decades.

Woolworths is probably the best known name that has now gone, but there’s also British Home Stores and do you remember Timothy Whites who used to be the chemist as the bottom of the High Street?

They’re names that have gone from town centres around the country, but Falkirk, like every town has also lost its own shops that used to be so popular.

Who can remember their mum and granny going to Eva Linton’s if they wanted a dress for a special occasion? Then there was Zuill and Stewart – a few times I got a Sunday best coat there and thought that I was the bee’s knees.

School uniform and brownie then guide uniforms always saw us heading to Henry Dillons – the blue painted shop was a landmark on the High Street.

Teenage years saw my shops of choice for clothes become Chelsea Girl and Wrygges, but for a special piece of clothing then there was Klaze. I used to love buying something from there and getting the carrier bag with it’s distinctive window design on the front.

I’m sure Emma and Gary don’t really believe me when I say supermarkets are a relatively new phenomenon.

I remember that we used to go round lots of different shops for our weekly messages.

You often didn’t pick up your own goods from the shelves but rather stood at a counter and someone brought them to you and, in the best places, they would even pack your shopping in your bag for you.

All those people who do internet shopping nowadays don’t know what they are missing!

We would go to Fishers, Mathiesons or Booths for our bread and cakes, Gavin Bells was the fishmonger of choice and there were several butchers that my mother would go to depending on what she was buying for tea.

She had her own opinion who made the best mince!

Eventually the grocery shops got bigger, you wandered round the shop with your own basket and queued up at a till to pay.

But fast forward to 2020 and there is almost a return to the ‘old days’ with little delicatessens springing up offering single items and personal service – or serve yourself tills in the supermarkets!

Hopefully shops like this will see a resurgence in our High Street and bring back shoppers.