Scouts step out to find funds

A two mile hike gained a group of Scouts a major reward. Members of the 9th Dunipace group took part in a walk and collected £447.50 in sponsorship money.

The two mile hike from the Scout hall in Dunipace to Barrwood was a fundraiser to go towards buying camping equipment.

The Scouts on their sponsored walk

And if they achieve their aim they will be able to organise a greater number of camps next year.

Scout leader, Jennifer Cox, said: “The Scouts worked so hard to get this organised and it was a great day. Thank you to everyone who sponsored us because you will help ensure we can do more camps next year.”

MORE than 100 Cubs descended on Barrwood for a torch procession around the site.

The district event saw eight to 10-year-olds from many of the Scout groups, ranging from Stenhousemuir to Dennyloanhead, Bonnybridge to Falkirk, use their torches to navigate their way.

The Saturday evening adventure also included a burger from the barbecue and a campfire with songs and acting.

Assistant district commissioner for Cubs, Anne Clark, who organised the event, said: “It’s quite an adventure walking round the woods in the dark when you’ve only got a torch to guide your way.

“Many thanks to everyone who helped organise, set up and barbecue on the night and to all the Cubs and leaders who chose to spend their Saturday night at Barrwood.”

A PLAN to extend Scouting to early years has been given the green light.

External funding has been secured for 20 pilot programmes which will look at ways of how the Scout Association can work with children at a younger age. Currently the movement has provision for six-eight-year-old (Beavers), eight-10-year-olds (Cubs), 10-14-year-olds (Scouts) and 14-17-year-olds (Explorers).

The Department for Education has agreed to help fund the pilot programmes in England. This will allow the movement to test different models for four and five-year-olds.

Groups do not have permission to start early years provision outside of these pilots. Unofficial provision is against the rules, could affect the pilots and is not insured.

Members across the UK will be kept informed of progress.