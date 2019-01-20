Scouts roped into new tasks

A troop of Scouts got to grips with a knotty problem when they moved to their new section.

Former members of 27th Bonnybridge Cub pack moved up a section and were thrown in at the deep end.

Scouts get to grips with knots.

As well as learning how to fasten a bowline, they also create a half hitch and were tasked with lashing together four staves.

They all agreed it was a great way to stay their four years in the scouts.

A review of the rules and regulations and activities within Scouting has resulted in a raft of updates.

First aid, high ropes, home and hosted hospitality, horse riding, martial arts, nights away, paddlesports, target sports, trampoline parks and visits abroad have been reviewed.

More information about rules, updates to guidance and new resources at scouts.org.uk/activitiesupdates.

The appointments process has also been rewritten. This procedure oversees the appointment of volunteer leaders and the various roles within the movement.

The aim is to transform recruitment and simplify training. This year, is the start of the transformation of the adult volunteer journey, a key part of Scouting’s Skills For Life strategy.

The aim is to make the appointment process easier and more inclusive, ensuring adult training is simple, relevant and effective. This will ensure all volunteers are given an outstanding experience and help retain the section leader teams and adults who support them.

Support and advice on fundraising for 2019 will encourage Scouts to fundraise for their trips, as well as provide them with the tools to do so. Guidance on making plans and ensuring targets are reached will be available on the movement’s fundraising website.

In the Skills for Life strategy, there is a commitment to transform how to plan programmes, making it as easy as possible to deliver skills for life through a digital programme planning tool. The tool is being introduced to the Cubs first.

2019 may bring change for your cub pack. There may have some young people who have just moved into Cubs. The blog can be used to help you make their transition as easy as possible.

If you would like to volunteer an adult leader in Falkirk District, email: falkirkdc@live.co.uk.