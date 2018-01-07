Scouts in the driving seat

FUTURE decision makers tried out the seats of today’s parliamentarians at Holyrood.

A team of 40 young people and adult leaders from the 1st Falkirk Scout group had a behind the scenes tour of the Scottish Parliament courtesy of Alison Harris MSP.

And as a thank you the MSP was presented with a special award.

Assistant Scout Leader Graham Harley said: “Our local MSP, Alison Harris, provided a fantastic tour to our group along with her brilliant colleague, Aris.

“Our group of 40 young people and adult leaders had the privilege of sitting on the MSP’s chairs in the debating chamber and got an insight to what life is like for those working there.

“We also had the pleasure of awarding Alison with her youth advocacy award on behalf of Scouts Scotland for inspiring young people to get involved in democracy and social change.

“We travelled through as a group on the train leaving from Falkirk High to Edinburgh Waverly and the Scouts did our group proud by being polite and mannerly members of the public, conducting themselves with respect and were very interested in what their tour guides were saying.

“I think out country’s leaders have some stiff competition for their seats in the future from our young people. What an inspiration it was for them.”

THE Scottish Development Fund team has made changes to the funding application processes following feedback from leaders across Scotland.

Start-up grants for all sections (excluding Network) will now be funded through the Scottish Development Fund.

You can apply for up to £400 for start-up costs or apply for a box of equipment to help start up a new section.

There are now two forms for standard grants but the criteria has not significantly changed – the focus of this grant is still development.

Scouts Scotland has created one form for groups and districts and a separate form for regional and national projects.

This change makes each form clearer and easier to use.

There is still funding to give away, so apply if you have projects in mind that need some financial support.

The next deadline for applications is February 1, 2018.

Download forms at: https://www.scouts.scot/members/funding/.