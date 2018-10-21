Scouts give it some ‘welly’

WHAT could be better than enjoying a picnic on a lovely, sunny day.

Well that is exactly what members of the 62nd Larbert group did one fine Sunday afternoon at Barrwood. Assistant group scout leader Billy Steel explained: “There was a mixture of 90 Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, leaders and parents from the 62nd Larbert Group.

“As well as some BBQ snacks, there was a series of activities organised for everyone to join in.In teams they had a hunt around the wood to find some of nature’s treasures which included: wild raspberries, brambles, acorns, smooth tree bark, pine cones which had been chewed by squirrels and the most colourful feather they could find.

“After comparing the youngsters’ collections to see who had the finest selection, everyone tucked into a fine BBQ which had been prepared by Bob and Alison, parents of a scout.

“The burgers - meat and veggie, sausages, relishes, sauces certainly were well received by the treasure hunters. Following the food there was a variety of sporting activities for the young people to enjoy. There was ‘welly wanging’, tug of war, shot putt, races, parachute games and loads more.

“The rounders match involving dozens of young people and adults, proved very popular, but was surprisingly very competitively played by some of the parents. Everyone joined in the fun and had a great time in the early autumn sunshine. The good news is that come the spring we may be doing something similar all over again.”

Hopefully the 62nd will be lucky enough to enjoy equally good weather next year.

ACROSS Falkirk District Scout groups are pre-paring for an annual commemoration. A century after the end of World War One, the Armistice and Remembrance Days occur on the same Sunday this year. Sunday, November 11, will be an opportunity to pay our respects to the fallen of that war as well as the conflicts which have taken place over the last 100 years.

Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers will be joining the processions to the various war memorials following the church services.