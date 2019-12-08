Scouts are bang on target!

These Scouts were bang on target when they spent an evening learning archery.

Under the guidance of leaders with archery permits, the young people from the 27th Bonnybridge Scout Troop spent the evening trying to get as near to the bulls eye as possible.

The night was made possible after a variety of fundraising activities allowed the group to buy the equipment and the leaders gained their permits to oversee the youngsters.

Cub Scout leader Lorraine Clarkson, said: “It was a lot of hard work gaining our permits but tonight showing the Scouts how to use the bows and arrows was a great experience and it is just the first of many.”

In 2021 Forth Region will be providing an international opportunity for the Scout section and 1st year Explorers.

The trip will be to the USA from late June to mid July for three weeks. It follows previous trips in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2017.

It will be an opportunity to visit national parks, famous sights, Scout camps and could seeparticipants earn merit badges and learn Scouting skills.

All those taking part must be aged between 12 and 16 in June 2021.

Further details are available on the Forth Region web and Facebook pages and there will be information evenings early next year.

IT is probably not something many people outside of Scouting think about.

But as well as keeping young people occupied at their Beaver, Cub or Scout meeting, leaders also need to make sure the premises are ready for the winter.

The dark nights and cold weather can bring extra hazards. We must all make sure we are prepared by carrying out a risk assessment of premises.

Here are some tips to help: Blocked gutters or drainpipes may make paths extra slippery and icy.

Don’t overload plugs when using electric heaters. If you have gas, get it serviced and put carbon monoxide detectors in place. Use guards on your heaters to prevent accidental burns.

Has your emergency lighting been checked and serviced and is there enough outside lighting for safe coming and going?

Lagging will help avoid burst pipes and the expensive consequences. It will also save money on fuel bills.

Find more information and resources at scouts.org.uk/safety.