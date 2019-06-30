Rugby session for Beavers

A COLONY of Beavers discovered the finer points of rugby when their local club invited them for a training session.

The boys and girls from the 93rd Braes Beaver colony were the guests of Falkirk Rugby Club.

Rugby was the name of the game as the Braes Beavers did some badge work.

The coaches put on a display for the girls and boys and were impressed with the skills and excellent behaviour shown by the colony.

IT’S the aim of all Scouting groups across the globe to encourage young people to be the best they can be.

The organisation gives young people the confidence to dream big and the determination and drive to achieve their goals. And for the next four years the push is to do more.

The strategy supports and empowers volunteers to deliver a programme. The plan is to contribute to a better society. Above all, it’s a plan for young people who deserve the best skills, the best support and the best possible futures.

Scouting actively engages and supports young people in their personal development, empowering them to make a positive contribution to society.

It has been growing for more than a decade, and wants to continue that trend to bring skills for life to more young people across Scotland.

By 2023 it will have 5000 more young people aged six-25 in Scouting, 1000 more section leader, 500 more young leaders.

There are now more than 7000 female members and Scout groups are opening and thriving in new communities across the whole of Scotland.

By 2023 the aim is to see Scouting membership reflect society in Scotland with 200 new sections especially, but not exclusively, in areas of deprivation, remote and rural areas and in new communities.

By 2023 there will be young people shaping their Scouting experience with 50 per cent of groups and 75 per cent of districts and regions earning youth approved awards.

The three pillars of work are: A fun, enjoyable, high-quality programme consistently delivered and supported by simple tools. Scouting will be delivered to more young people from different backgrounds by well trained, better supported, motivated adult volunteers from different backgrounds.