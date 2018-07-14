Royal occasion for Strathcarron Hospice ladies

The Queen’s Royal Garden Party held at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh took place last Thursday.

The Party is organised as a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the achievements of people and organisations from all around Scotland. The invites are issued by local Lord Lieutenants who represent Her Majesty within their own communities. This year the Strathcarron Hospice received invites from the Lieutenancies of both Stirling and Lanarkshire and, of course, we were delighted to accept. A number of staff from across the Hospice accepted invitations and were delighted to attend this most special occasion. Everybody working and volunteering for the Hospice is passionate about their role and that goes for people serving in our shops, preparing meals, keeping the place immaculately clean or doing the rounds as Consultant caring for patients on a daily basis. Taking a day out at the Royal Garden Party is such a treat and such perfect recognition of the dedication and compassion demonstrated by staff and volunteers across the Hospice.