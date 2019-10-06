Recruiting new Scout leaders

EVER wondered how some Scouts groups manage to keep going?

For many it is a matter of encouraging the Scouts who have moved on to the Explorer section, to step up and take the first move towards leadership.

Attracting adult leaders to help with all sections is an ongoing struggle, so encouraging young people to offer to help with Beavers, Cubs and Scouts is one way to trying to retain them.

It also offers young people rewards. For as well as working towards their Queen Scout Award (the highest award for young people) it can also form part of the service section of the Duke of Edinburgh Award and adds many hours to the Saltire Award which in turn gives young people rewards.

The latest batch of 18 Young Leaders from across the district attended a weekend of learning to help them pass nine modules.

The training is made up of 11 modules and four missions. The modules teach new skills and knowledge. The missions put the learning into practice. At the end of the training further badges and awards can be gained.

Christopher Campbell, Explorer Scout Leader (Young Leader), said: “They learned leadership and teaching styles, understanding behaviour, planning and running a programme including games, activities and badges for all, listening and communication.

“We also headed to Barrwood for some activities to break up the weekend including archery, water activities, caving and nerf guns.

“This weekend completed the training modules for some of the young leaders who had already completed module A (about Scouting and safeguarding) and module K (First Aid).

“They now have four missions to complete in their sections.”

EARLIER this year this page highlighted a survey seeking views on the current uniforms. The Scout Association has issued a ‘‘thank you’’ to all who took part : ‘‘Thanks to everyone who took part in the ‘what we wear in Scouts research, an important part of our uniform review. More than 25,000 people responded to the survey. Responses are being considered before next steps are planned. The aim is to keep everyone up to date with the association’s progress over the next few months.