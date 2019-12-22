Raising funds and awareness

SCOUTS and Explorers revealed their social conscience when they braved freezing temperatures in a fundraising sleep out.

The team of 24 young people and eight leaders from the 93rd Braes and 2nd Torwood Scouts along with Explorers from Altitude and the 1st Cockenzie units, took part in the Wee Sleep Out at Barrwood.

93rd Braes Assistant Cub Scout Leader, Fiona Redding, said: “The sleep out was in aid of Social Bite which aims to raise awareness and help end homelessness in Scotland.

“Overall the groups did amazingly well raising £650 for the charity whilst completing a personal challenge as well.

“They braved the awful weather using only cardboard boxes and tarps for shelter.

“Some also slept in survival bags. Much time was spend on planning and building of the shelters and fun was had by all.

“With a hearty dinner and hot drinks the young people and leaders braved the strong gales and the heavy rain and spent the night in their hand -made shelters.”

BOOKING for ScotJam 2020, Scout Scotland’s annual summer residential experience, has opened.

The event at Lochgoilhead is open to individual bookings from parents of Cubs and Scouts.

ScotJam for Cubs runs from July 13 to 17 2020. The cost is £250. ScotJam for Scouts runs from July 18 to 25 2020. The cost is £299. A £60 deposit secures a place.

The Lochgoilhead centre offers accommodation, catering, specialised activity equipment and instructors. An experienced team of volunteer adult leaders look after the pastoral care of participants. Individual bookings can be made at https://form.jotform.com/81852514337963. If a section is keen to attend, then the group booking form should be used, available at https://form.jotform.com/81852649037969. A free leader’s place is offered for every 10 participants booked.

As places are limited to the capacity of the centre, 122, early booking is strongly advised to avoid disappointment.

The search is also on for leaders to support the event. No experience is necessary as organisers are keen to help develop leaders. Staff applications can be made at https://eu.jotform.com/form/83331652663962.