Rainy couldn’t dampen spirits

Summer is here but there is no guarantee the sun will be shining.

Cubs from the 40th Falkirk had a weekend camp and despite the wet weather were able to test their skills in a number of activities.

The eight to 10-year-olds set up base at The Craigs in Torphichen.

As well as backwoods cooking – cooking sausages in banana skins, baking eggs in potatoes and making a pudding of caramel apples all without any pots or pans – they also had a go at making shelters.

The 23 acre site in West Lothian also gave the youngsters the chance to have a go at beginners’ caving, a game of quoits and a slack line obstacle course.

Craig Smith, 40th Falkirk Cub Scout leader, said: “This camp was a first at the Craigs for leaders and Cubs.

“Despite the weather we managed to keep relatively dry and all of our Cubs completed a lot of their Outdoor Challenge badge as well as also taking part in activities for their adventure challenge.

“Other Cubs overcame certain fears as for some it was their first time sleeping outdoors and others tried foods that they hadn’t eaten before.

“One of our older Cubs described it as “The best camp ever.”

The Craigs was officially opened October 1958 for the use of Scouts, Cubs, Beavers, Guides and other groups.

IT is important to stay safe over the summer and there are quite a few safety checks to make if you are planning activities with Scouts, Cubs or Beavers.

Staying safe is the most important thing. Take a look at the guides to activities and permit schemes in the Activities A-Z ( https://members.scouts.org.uk/supportresources/search/?cat=26 ).

Be aware that free time activities are where most preventable incidents happen, so be aware of the guidance.

Pre-existing medical conditions and illnesses can also see lots of incidents, so plan how best to deal with situations while at the same time understand limitations and considerations that can also be really helpful.