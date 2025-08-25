Political opinion: Euan Stainbank MP - Standing by those who serve

Earlier this summer, Falkirk did what it does best — it came together.

July 5 and the preceding grant of the Freedom of Falkirk to the Royal Regiment of Scotland on the June 14, were powerful statements of who we are as a community.

Veterans, cadets, serving personnel and service families gathered to recognise service and sacrifice.

It was, by any measure, a success. The streets and Callendar Park were filled with a distinct pride, as we paid tribute 80 years on since the end of The Second World War, the conflict that shaped the modern world.

Euan Stainbank MP

However, for too long it has been on the community alone. This is why I have written to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to support Ancre Somme Scotland’s call for greater MoD support for Armed Forces Day.

The Labour Government have made an early statement of intent for our armed forces in the last year for our veterans and service families. We have written the previously admirable but unbinding armed forces covenant into law, created an independent Armed Forces commissioner, guaranteed an additional £1.5bn of investment into homes for our heroes and their families and changed the law in England and Wales so that our veterans are prioritised for housing.

With 2026 Armed Forces Day on the horizon this is an opportunity for the Government to align its intent around material support with a reminder of our support for the shared values our armed forces embody.

This is what the Armed Forces Covenant should mean in practice. It’s not simply a pledge written in Westminster; it’s a promise to provide real support: fair pay and housing, proper veterans’ services, and visible recognition at events like Falkirk’s Armed Forces Day.

Your World

This weekend at a service in Laurieston, I spoke of my grandfather's experience as a Naval Commander, and my dad having grown up on and around naval bases. He still recalls the relentless anxiety that swept through families during the Falklands conflict when many were called to put their lives on the line for the first time. Military families carry their own quiet burden — the daily, desperate hope to see their loved ones return home unharmed.

Conflict persists in Europe by way of illegal Russian aggression; mass murder continues to be inflicted upon the Palestinian people and instability is increasing elsewhere in the world. In these uncertain times, the values that bind us as Falkirk Bairns, Scots and Brits — service, solidarity, respect — must be re-affirmed consistently throughout our community.

That is why I will continue pressing ministers to deliver on their ambitious plans to support veterans. That is why I will continue to work with and raise the voice of groups like the Ancre Somme Association, our Cadets and veterans' organisations and it is why I will work to ensure Falkirk remains a leading voice of recognition for our armed forces personnel and veterans.