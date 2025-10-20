Political opinion: Euan Stainbank MP - £21.5m from the Labour Government for Falkirk’s Future

There’s something indescribably special about Falkirk.

I’ve felt that way my whole life – from soaking in the buzz of the crowd heading to the Falkirk Stadium on matchday, to the calm of a morning walk past the Steeple, to family strolls round Muiravonside Park. The Kelpies, the Wheel, Gala Days, the Carron Works – there’s nowhere else like it.

This is a district with deep roots and big ambitions. Yet for too long, damaging decisions about our future have been made elsewhere. Industry has been lost because of choices dictated in foreign boardrooms, while Holyrood and Westminster have imposed budgets that have hollowed out public services and harmed lives. Even mistakes by our council often stem from years of Tory austerity and SNP centralisation and waste.

That’s why the new era we’re entering under the UK Labour Government matters. With £5.2 billion more for Scottish services and £200 million to rebuild Grangemouth’s industry, we are finally seeing investment and ambition return. And here in Falkirk, Falkirk Labour have secured £21.5 million to put our community back in control.

Community Matters

Through the Pride in Place programme, £20 million will be invested over the next decade to regenerate one of our neighbourhoods, plus another £1.5 million through an impact fund for immediate priorities. Falkirk is one of only two areas in Scotland chosen for both funds – and crucially, decisions on how this money is spent will be made in Falkirk, by the people of Falkirk.

This isn’t just about new funding. It’s about power – putting it back where it belongs. My neighbours, not me, will set the priorities. Whether that’s safer streets, better parking, tackling speeding, restoring green spaces, supporting local clubs, or breathing new life into our town centre, this must reflect what Falkirk people want.

That’s why I’ve launched a community survey to hear directly from you. I want every penny of this investment to reflect your priorities, not anyone else’s. You can share your views at www.euanstainbank.co.uk/pride-in-place-community-survey.

Who knows Falkirk better than the people who live and work here? You see the pavements that need fixing, the play parks that need attention, the gaps on the high street that could thrive again. You know what would make a real difference.

Across our community, I hear a clear desire for change – not the kind imposed from above but change that starts with us. Pride in Place is that opportunity: a UK Labour Government working with us, not dictating to us.

It’s our chance to shape Falkirk’s next chapter together.

So please, take a few minutes to share what matters most to you and your family. Let’s make sure this £21.5 million works for everyone – from Maddiston to Hallglen, from Camelon to the town centre, and everywhere in between.

Falkirk deserves investment, ambition, and a voice. And with this investment from the Labour Government, we’ve got all three. Now it’s time to make the most of it – together.