Political opinion: Euan Stainbank MP: More good jobs, cheaper bills, working public services: What our Labour Government need to do next

This month marks one year since the people of Falkirk put their trust in me to be their voice in Westminster. As someone born, raised, and working in our community it remains the greatest honour of my life to serve you as your Member of Parliament.

But let’s skip the obligatory sentiment. Too many people are still struggling. That’s why, for the rest of this Parliament, our government’s focus must be clear: more good jobs, cheaper bills, and working public services.

In the past 12 months, I’ve made over 200 contributions in Parliament, challenged ministers with 35 oral questions, and cast 244 votes—each shaped by your priorities.

I’ve focused most on three key issues: Grangemouth’s future, the crisis in bus manufacturing and the effort to save jobs at Alexander Dennis as well as better regulating tobacco and vaping so the next generation can be Scotland’s first smoke-free one.

Outside Westminster, my team and I have helped over 2,600 constituents—on housing, health, immigration and more. We’ve responded to over 1,700 policy queries, with housing and planning concerns leading the way.

But this work is about more than numbers. It’s about people—their stories, struggles, and hopes. I’ve met apprentices, carers, campaigners and key workers; celebrated Falkirk’s community champions in Parliament; and tabled over 20 motions to give them the national recognition they deserve.

Already, change is happening. Labour’s Employment Rights Bill has delivered fairer pay, banned zero-hours contracts, and secured sick and paternity rights from day one. Scotland’s public services are receiving record investment. And thanks to Scottish Labour MPs, at least £200 million has been pledged from the National Wealth Fund for Grangemouth’s future.

As I enter my second year, the priorities are unchanged but the impetus to deliver is stronger than ever.

We must deliver secure, skilled jobs through Project Willow—restoring Falkirk and Grangemouth as centres of green industrial innovation.

We must make bills affordable. Labour is expanding the Warm Homes Discount by £150 for 6 million more households this winter—but I’ll keep pushing for long-term reform to tackle fuel poverty at its root.

We need safer streets and real support for families affected by violent crime and antisocial behaviour. That means investment in strong policing, youth services, and mental health—and we need honest, local leadership on what is happening in our town and district. Silence or misinformation helps no one.

And we must revive our high streets alongside the Scottish Government and our local authority: fairer business rates, less pressure on local shops, and more revenue from online giants. Cheaper, more accessible parking is essential too.

These priorities come from conversations with you—on the doorstep, in halls, by phone and email.

If you need help, want to raise an issue, or know someone who deserves recognition please don’t hesitate to get in touch.