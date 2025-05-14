Political opinion: Christine Jardine MP: Working to secure help for bereaved children

For the past three years, I’ve been pushing the Government to do something simple, but effective.

Something that could make a huge difference to the lives of children and young people facing the trauma of having lost a loved one.

Finally, this week a door opened.

It is a thought that grew out of a chat with my sister about how we had coped with losing our dad when she and my other sister were just 8 and 13 years old, and how we had never had any contact with support groups or charities.

Because we had never been in contact with social services it was as if nobody knew we existed or what we were going through.

Talking to the charity Winston’s Wish I discovered that nothing had changed.

Like many of these wonderful organisations, they struggle to connect with those who need them. Unless families are already in contact with the authorities or social services, it’s unlikely that a child will get offered support after a bereavement.

Children of all ages, even those we might consider young adults need support, and it can still be down to luck and someone having the time to search on the internet for them to find it.

We do know support in schools is improving, and teachers do a fantastic job supporting pupils and their friends through grief – often without bespoke grief awareness training.

But it is after 3pm, on a weekend, or during the holidays that can be the worst times. That is why we must find a way to bring these charities closer to the children who need them.

Usually, I’d jump the chance to make this case to a Minister one-to-one. But when the new Children’s Minister got in touch, I was worried.

Having met two of her predecessors from the previous Conservative Government, I was worried that once again I’d get warm words of support, but nothing else from this new Labour one.

A Minister and officials all saying how important the issue was, how we must tackle it, but always finding the faults, rather than making something work.

Passing the issue from Department to Department.

Fortunately, I was wrong.

This time, the new Minister, Catherine McKinnell, had some good news for me, and for the children that are waiting for action.

I was delighted to hear that she has listened to Liberal Democrat calls on improving access to mental health practitioners and bereavement support in schools, but also recognised we must do more to support children at times when their teachers cannot.

There is now a cross-Government bereavement group, bringing together Ministers and officials from Health, Education, the Home Office and more, to find ways of making a bereavement that little bit easier, and helping those who need it find support.

Government websites also now have more information about the services available after a bereavement, so those registering a death can pass on details to someone who needs it.

It feels that at long last we have progress.

A small step towards giving every child access to vital support at such a difficult time in their lives.

That is the least we can do for them.