Police call: Working together to keep towns safe

From December 1 to January 8, Falkirk officers undertook additional patrols in high footfall shopping areas to keep people safe.

They were joined this year by six probationers, fresh from the Scottish Police College, who deployed in Falkirk and Grangemouth as part of their assimilation into the division.

Officers were also supported by Safe Base, street wardens, the fire service, NHS colleagues, CCTV staff, taxi marshalls, council employees and members of our communities, working together to ensure everyone enjoyed the festive period.

I’m pleased to note that reported shoplifting and thefts were less frequent and incidents of assaults and disorder were reduced.

Additional patrols also cleared up court warrants and detected drug offences.

Officers were supported by the Violence Prevention Task Force who operated in Grangemouth and Falkirk in plain clothes and were effective in dealing with issues that cause our communities concern.

We are all committed to ensuring that, working with our communities, we continue to target areas that give greatest concerns into the New Year and beyond.