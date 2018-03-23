Police Call: Top five priorities in the Falkirk area

Since 2016 people in Falkirk have been able to contribute to priorities in the local policing plan by accessing the online survey Your View Counts.

This allows the local management team to seek the views of Falkirk’s diverse communities and give local people the chance to influence the setting of local policing priorities.

Through analysing this information, together with evidence from a number of other important sources, we can create future local policing plans.

During the second and third quarters of 2017/18, 59 per cent of submitted surveys for the Forth Valley area came from Falkirk.

More than 93 per cent of these respondents were members of the public, with the remaining surveys submitted by partner agencies and businesses.

The five top concerns were anti-social behaviour, road safety, drug dealing/misuse, violent crime and home break-ins.

Local officers have been advised of the priorities and are committed to addressing these areas of concern.

Additional patrols and more proactive deployments are all designed to reduce the impact these types of crimes have on the public.