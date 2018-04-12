Police call: Thanks for help in keeping people safe

It’s been widely reported recently how members of the public have come to the aid of Falkirk neighbours in need, showing that public spirit, bravery and quick reactions helped in very difficult situations.

The actions of Drew Kellie in rescuing his neighbour from a fire in Grangemouth were outstanding.

Also when two males tried to steal a car from the owner at Tesco in Camelon recently it was the quick reactions of other customers in intervening that saved the situation getting even worse.

I also remember the days of heavy snow and was astounded by the efforts of colleagues across the emergency services and the caring community who made it in to their work, despite the challenging conditions.

Many of my colleagues commented on the number of people who were out clearing snow from their own and neighbours’ driveways in a show of community spirit which is often commented on as being missing.

But officers work with the public who daily show community spirit.

Without their help, it would make our jobs more difficult. And it would be wrong not to acknowledge their assistance in all we do to keep people safe.