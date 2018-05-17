Police Call: Targeting bogus caller crime in Falkirk

Next week, our officers will take part in a week of activities under the Operation Monarda banner.

It is designed to bring together public, private and third sector organisations to help minimise risk and prevent harm to vulnerable and older people from criminals who commit doorstep, bogus caller crime.

Officers will also be visiting banks and other financial centres throughout Falkirk to raise awareness of bogus caller crime. We have provided best practice to bank staff, advising them to be alert to the signs that vulnerable people are being targeted.

This includes being aware when a vulnerable or elderly customer makes a large withdrawal, outwith their normal banking behaviour.

Early recognition and intervention by bank staff can stop some customers becoming victims.

Officers will also be speaking at elderly forums, neighbourhood watch meetings and various church groups to raise awareness of bogus caller crime.

There will be prevention roadshows from May 21 to 25 too. Officers will be visiting various areas with the roadshows which, among other things, highlight the risk of ATM fraud.