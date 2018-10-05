Police call: Successful domestic abuse disclosures

It has been widely reported this week about the national success of the Disclosure Scheme for Domestic Abuse in Scotland (DSDAS).

Since the roll out of this scheme, 3500 requests have been made with 1600 people being informed about their partners abusive past.

The disclosure scheme is about empowering members of the public who have concerns with the right to ask about the background of their partner.

Officers will always pro-actively investigate domestic abuse but this scheme is an opportunity to prevent abuse, to stop people becoming victims and to halt the trauma caused by abusers.

Falkirk applications and disclosures have also been constant and the Public Protection Unit at Falkirk, led by DCI Vicky Watson, was at the forefront of publicising this scheme and supporting potential victims.

This specialist resource supports front line delivery of response and community officers to intervene before domestic violence and abuse becomes an issue within a relationship.

Local officers work closely with a number of independent domestic abuse advocacy and support services who also work to protect those who might experience, or are experiencing, domestic abuse.

In the Falkirk area since 2015 there have been 222 applications made with 131 referrals and disclosures made. There is no doubt that this work and the concerns raised by members of the public have kept 131 people safe.

If you are worried that your partner might have an abusive past, or you are worried about someone else, then DSDAS could provide information to help that person make a positive choice to protect themselves and their future. Information about how to ask can be found online or at a police station.