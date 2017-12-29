Police call: Still working to keep the Falkirk area safe

It’s clear the Falkirk area has enjoyed its fair share of revellers and last minute shoppers and, hopefully, everyone had a great Christmas Day.

There remains in place additional patrols leading up to the New Year festivities – day and night – to ensure everyone continues to enjoy the holiday season.

Further information to stay safe this festive period is available on Police Scotland’s website.

It is timely to remind all drivers that we also continue with our festive drink drive campaign and additional officers including roads policing officers will be undertaking pro-active patrols to deter and detect drink drivers.

It’s been a busy period for officers and staff but I know they wanted to pass on their thanks for all the messages of support given at this time of year with communities recognising the sacrifices that all emergency services make to keep people safe.

Many officers and staff are managing to spend some time with families and friends but providing 24/7 coverage across the Falkirk area does limit their time off.

On behalf of the officers and staff here, best wishes for the festive season and, hopefully, a peaceful and enjoyable Hogmanay.