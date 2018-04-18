Police call: #ReportingStalking raises awareness

Officers from Falkirk are working with their national colleagues this week in raising awareness of stalking and the devastating effect it has on victims.

National Stalking Awareness Week runs from Monday, April 16, to Friday, April 20.

#ReportingStalking is being used to raise awareness of the campaign.

It aims to support victims of stalking and highlight best practice across the criminal justice arena to co-ordinate and effectively target those persons responsible while improving the safety and support for victims.

We already have an online reporting form, available on the Force website which allows victims to come forward and report abuse.

More than 200 online reports have been received nationally so far and all have been acted upon.

This form is especially useful for people who may be unable or reluctant to attend at a police station.

It also enables concerned third parties to contact police on the victim’s behalf.

We recognise stalking can have a devastating impact on the lives of victims, their families and friends.

That’s why we’re are committed to investigating every report we receive.