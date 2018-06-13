Police call: Play your part in helping shape the community

Local officers continue to work with community partners in delivering the Local Policing Plan which outlines how we will work together to make our communities safer and is linked to the Falkirk Community Planning Partnership Strategic Outcomes and Local Delivery (SOLD) Plan.

In January I wrote about how as part of the SOLD plan Falkirk Council undertook a three-week consultation to find out what residents in identified areas think and feel about where they live. These areas form part of the East Locality Planning Group and the survey asked residents to rate 14 things about their community such as public transport, play and recreation, safety and housing and community.

The results for one of these areas are to be discussed in an open forum at Bowhouse Community Hall, Grangemouth, on Wednesday, June 27 opening at 6pm for 6.30pm.

Grangemouth Community Conversation, “Your Place, Your Views”, will be introduced by the chairman of the Falkirk Community Planning Partnership and there will be a discussion on the findings from the consultation in Grangemouth. The theme is that by working together on an equal basis the partnership including the community can improve services and make better decisions that work for everyone.

Local officers as part of the Community Planning Partnership will be there and I would encourage as many local residents as possible to go along and participate in a discussion about their locality. Some of the feedback at this meeting will shape services and delivery methods in the and all suggestions and offers of help will be very welcome.

Booking is essential and can be done through the Falkirk Council website or by emailing communityplanning@falkirk.gov.uk.