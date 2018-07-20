Police call: Play safe with alcohol when the sun shines

Last month I highlighted the preventative steps that could be taken with regard to unattended bags and phones when attending gala days, fairs and summer festivals. As we have seen the initial celebrations have been bathed in sunshine and it’s hopedthis great weather will continue across the summer months.

Coupled with attending these celebrations is the social side of events, including many people coming together and enjoying days out in the company of friends and family and often alcohol plays a part in these events.

This week our partners at NHS Forth Valley are launching their summer alcohol safety campaign, aimed at providing our communities with information on staying safe in relation to the consumption of alcohol. The aim of this campaign includes the prevention and reduction of the health and other harms related to alcohol use. Officers’ support of this campaign highlights the continuing effective work of the Falkirk alcohol and drug partnership forum to support our communities having memorable events and ensuring support agencies are signposted where individuals may feel their consumption is becoming difficult or problematic.

This campaign offers advice on how to stay safe, highlighting there is no safe limit to drinking alcohol and where possible drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. There is a warning about mixing alcohol and prescribed medication and advice to have alcohol free days. If you feel you need help with alcohol, our health colleagues have advised members of the public in Falkirk to contact Signpost Recovery which can provide support. Their advice is free and confidential.

This practical advice provides all of our communities with advice and support to stay safe this summer. With our partners’ help, officers continue to provide safe and effective policing at all of our events and hopefully this will continue throughout the coming months.