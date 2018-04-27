Police Call: Pastors help make our job easier

I had the pleasure of meeting some of the hard-working Street Pastors at Falkirk Police Office.

We got a chance this week to see the new equipment they have recently acquired to help them when they go out and about at night-time in Falkirk.

They work tirelessly to support our community and, in particular, those who may be more vulnerable through too much to drink or those who just need someone to talk to.

I’m impressed with the professionalism, care, compassion and communication skills of the street pastors, who show by their actions that they truly care.

Their new equipment will go some way to assisting with their endeavours, with an improved first aid kit, more torches, blankets and of course, a new stock of the famous flip flops.

It always brings a smile seeing revellers heading home in their flip flops and carrying their shoes, a true reflection of a good night out!

Officers often comment on how much easier their job is with the support of all the agencies who are regulars on a Friday and Saturday night.

The night-time economy would be a poorer place without the hard work of these volunteers.