Police Call: Our responsibility to keep people safe

Working with Falkirk Council we have deployed school based officers.

This is a joint initiative to reach our young people, establish long term relationships and support teaching staff in the delivery of community safety messaging, reducing vulnerability and helping build resilience in our future generations.

But that is just part of what officers and staff do.

On April 1 2015, our officers and staff, in line with other national colleagues, became part of Police Scotland’s corporate parents under Part 9 of the Children and Young People (Scotland) Act 2014.

This places responsibilities on us to improve the lives and futures of care experienced young people and we will continue to work with partner agencies to achieve this.

We know that care experienced young people can have a difficult start in life and we want to play our part in helping these young people.

The force has recently published its National Corporate Parenting Plan which is a real opportunity to help improve the futures of care experienced children and young people in Falkirk.

This investment in future generations is part of the long term local strategy to keep people safe.