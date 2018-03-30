Police call: New campaign to snare exploiters

I have previously highlighted the activities undertaken by officers and staff at Falkirk in promoting the safe, responsible and positive use of online technology by children and young people.

It is an established fact that some of the dangers our young people are exposed to are online sexual grooming, webcam sexual exploitation, live streaming and sharing of indecent images. Local officers supported the launch of a force-wide initiative to warn perpetrators who sexually abuse children online of the life-changing consequences of their actions. The campaign, via social media and online advertising posters, speaks directly to perpetrators of online child sexual abuse and makes it clear that their actions will have a lasting impact on not only their victims but also on their families and themselves.

Another strand to the campaign is to empower young people who may have been victims to speak out. Because of the nature of these offences children may not ask for help.

They may have been threatened, be embarrassed or may fear that their actions were unlawful.

Contrary to what some perpetrators believe the internet does not provide anonymity; there is no hiding place.