Police call: Have your say

As we enter the New Year we can reflect on the last and for many of us we will make resolutions, which will be kept by some and not by others.

At the December meeting of Falkirk Council I presented the new Falkirk Policing Plan, which outlines every officer and member of staff’s commitment to the safety and well-being of the people and communities of Falkirk.

This policing plan, which can be accessed via the Falkirk Area Command page on Police Scotland’s website, sets out the local policing priorities for the Falkirk area for the next three years. The plan describes how we will address these priorities and work with our partners to make our communities safer.

The priorities have been shaped by what you have told us is important to you through the Your View Counts survey, as well as having undertaken a local strategic assessment to identify emerging trends.

As part of this assessment we are also looking at the viability of some local police offices and there is still a public consultation on those police offices within Falkirk that are under review.

I would encourage you to access the police estates consultation survey through the Police Scotland website. You have until January 31 to have your say.