Police call: Don’t make it easy for thieves to strike

Unfortunately we have received a number of reports recently of purse theft in the Falkirk area.

We have managed to identify and arrest suspects.

However, it’s only right to highlight the ease by which they are able to take purses.

In the main it’s from open handbags carried by busy people who are distracted by their daily business.

It’s important to be aware of your surroundings and keep your handbag and purse closed and in sight at all times. Where possible, wear your handbag across your shoulder with the zip/clasp in sight.

It’s also important not to leave handbags in shopping trolleys unattended while you select other purchases.

If you are using cash try to use small amounts and not show the contents of your purse/wallet. Be aware of your surroundings and take some small steps and this should help deter criminals.

In Falkirk town centre this week, community officers handed out anti-theft purse bells, which make a noise when moved and can help deter theives and alert owners too.

On Wednesday, officers were at the Howgate centre raising awareness of theft and practical ways to reduce opportunities for thieves.