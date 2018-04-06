Police call: Don’t give thieves an opportunity

I have previously highlighted the increase in break-ins to homes, sheds and commercial premises in the Falkirk area.

We have reiterated prevention advice through social media campaigns, leaflet drops and mainstream media.

But there remains a particular problem with homes being broken into and keys taken for vehicles parked in driveways.

These thefts are mainly in the early hours of the morning and most are not discovered until the householder gets up.

All makes and models of vehicles are being targeted and the availability of car keys, near front doors, is still offering perpetrators quick and easy access to vehicles.

Additional resources have now been deployed to identified areas.

There is also a new national campaign in Scotland called Don’t Gift Thieves an Opportunity.

It aims to provide practical advice and security tips on securing all types of property and it is available on the force website now.

But I’m appealing once again for everyone to take more care when securing their vehicles and homes overnight – remember it only takes a few seconds to open a door and remove property.