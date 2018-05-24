Police Call: Calling time on criminals on our doorsteps

Officers in Falkirk are engaged on Operation Monarda this week, as highlighted in this column last week.

Working with public, private and third sector partner organisations, officers are minimising the risk and reducing the harm to vulnerable and older people from criminals who commit doorstep, bogus caller crime.

We are also working with financial institutions to spot where vulnerable customers are unusually withdrawing large sums of money.

Officers have been on the High Street distributing safety leaflets and talking to businesses, customers and members of our communities in an attempt to raise the issue and pass on practical steps to reduce vulnerability.

In the first few days, officers have been at major stores locally, meeting the community and sharing practical tips and advice.

They have also been at Grangemouth Shopping Centre, Denny Old Parish Church, West Park Church, church groups in Dunipace and other care facilities – speaking directly to local residents.

It is vital that members of our communities feel safe within their homes.