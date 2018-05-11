Police call: A9 Distributor isn’t a verge for parking

Last year in this column I highlighted the issue of parking at some of our notable landmarks and the resultant dangers this presented.

But last weekend, the first sunny holiday weekend of the year, officers were again called to deal with parking at the Helix.

The biggest area of concern is the A9 distributor road where families are choosing to park on the grass verge of the urban clearway to reduce the walk into the children’s play area.

Numerous reports were made of parents, grandparents and carers taking children out of vehicles while standing on the A9 and placing their own charges into the road before walking to the park.

The A9 distributor road is an urban clearway, not a pick up/drop off zone or a verge for parking on and, despite awareness raising, drivers are continually ignoring the urban clearway signs.

Frustratingly the extra parking is at Falkirk Stadium, a very short distance from the Helix and serviced by a pedestrian crossing to help families and visitors cross the road safely.

All drivers should be aware that local officers are being deployed regularly to address this issue.