Perfectly Frank: A month to enjoy with friends

I have been lucky enough to spend time this month celebrating one of my best friends’ Debbie’s 40th birthday.

On the day of Debbie’s birthday she organised for family and friends to head over to hers for food and celebrations. What a lovely day we all had.

In true style it wouldn’t be a special birthday without a Blythswood overnight stay with the girls. I love nothing more than marking occasions, making memories that will never be forgotten.

I finally got my weekend away to the Lake District. I spent the Easter weekend in Bowness on Windermere with my pug, Frank, and boyfriend, Ross. I was slightly apprehensive about taking Frank on a three hour car journey and also nervous about how he would behave in a hotel for three nights. The car journey was fine although I did have to sit in the back with Frank with the air conditioning on freezing but it was worth it.

I picked a great hotel with a central location allowing us to walk into the town within five minutes. The weather completely made the trip, with highs of 24 degrees it felt like being abroad.

It was lovely to get into shorts, t-shirt and sunglasses. The first day was a bit of a disaster. After a short walk Frank was really struggling in the heat.

We found a nice pub with the best beer garden I have ever seen. Whilst sitting in the shade Frank was struggling to cool down so we decided to head back and chill at our hotel. The night ended very sleepless night for us all as Frank kept bolting upright and barking at any slight noise in the hotel.

I phoned my mum in the morning in a sheer panic explaining that it was too hot for Frank and he wouldn’t settle in the hotel and that I was going to just travel back home.

With some persistence and great advice from my mum all was great in the end.

I went to Pets at Home and bought Frank a cooling mat and bandana which was the best £30 spent.

We managed lots of stunning walks with my favourite being Skelghyll Woods. Top marks to Ross for finding all the good woodland walks for us to explore.

Skelghyll Woods is in a small town called Ambleside which was well worth a visit.

This was easily the nicest woodland walk I have been and the views were just phenomenal.

We ticked off another bucket list target by having a cute picnic along the way.

I have never been to such a dog friendly place. All the walking from the Lakes has put me back in the mood for being outdoors.

I am taking part in the ‘Girls big dirty day out’ at Callendar Park on Saturday.

Initially this was to get together with a few friends but we decided to also raise some much needed funds for Strathcarron Hospice too.

It is a three or four kilometre assault course with mud and obstacles along the way. I am looking forward to a fun day out and my mum has kindly offered to have us all back to her’s for food.

I have a three-litre bottle of Aperol that I have been waiting on the right moment to open and share and I have a feeling this could be the time.