Perfectly Frank: 2017 has been a year of memories

The final month of the year has arrived, and I am sure it will be a fun one. I have been extremely busy over the last couple of weeks and hardly had a moment to spare but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

I would like to thank everyone that reads and comments on my Perfectly Frank columns. It is an opportunity I have grabbed with both hands and thoroughly enjoy. I feel very touched when people mention they love to read them, thank you.

The weekend was over in the blink on an eye as I enjoyed a festive day out in Edinburgh with my best friends. One of the ladies had never been to the Dome which is an absolute must at Christmas time. After a couple of pictures at the gorgeous Christmas lights on George Street we continued to Cafe Andaluz for dinner. Tapas is definitely up there as one of my favourite types of food. I love having a little taste of everything and it makes me feel like I am abroad with all the Spanish dishes.

The wine was flowing and the laughs and fun commenced, it was a successful afternoon and we decided we will be organising a weekend in Rome and St. Andrews. Two very special things I am desperate to do with my special friends in 2018 and extra additions to the ever growing bucket list.

The weekend ended on a high as I had a lovely day at Airth Castle at a charity ladies festive lunch on Sunday for Maggie’s Centre Forth Valley. A phenomenal amount of effort was dedicated to organising this event one being from Fiona Barrowman who is well known for her efforts in aid of Maggie’s. I have experienced first hand the support this charity gives to people suffering from cancer and also equally friends and family. My mum is very much the rock in my family who keeps everyone feeling strong since my secondary cancer diagnosis. She speaks very highly of the support she has continued to receive from the charity and it provides me with great comfort knowing the help my family and I reap from Maggie’s and of course many others. I had a memorable day and it was nice for me to see my mum smiling and enjoying herself with friends.

I often feel sad and guilty for the difficult times my family and friends have had while they support me and each other. Cancer doesn’t care too much about who you are and what age you are, it makes me cherish the times with loved ones. Medicine is continuing to advance and is catching up with cancer, however the reality is I do remind myself that tomorrow is unfortunately not promised to anyone.

Some exciting news for the beginning of 2018, baby Stevenson is going to be arriving. My brother and sister in law will be parents for the first time, I am looking forward to being fun auntie Mandie and then handing my niece or nephew back to mummy and daddy at bed time. Congratulations, you will both be fantastic parents and a lovely addition to the family. I can’t wait to be able to call my mum and dad granny and grumpy gramps.

2017 has been a rollercoaster of emotions, incredible memories, some tears, many hospital appointments but on the whole I have remained stable and outlived my life expectations. I am truly thankful for that and can’t wait to live life to the fullest in 2018. I wish you all a very Merry Christmas when it comes and I hope it will be filled with delicious food and family times.

Frank the pug thinks he makes a super cute Santa pug and hopes you all love his picture, he did receive lots of dog treats to sit for his picture and to keep his hat on.