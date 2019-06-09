Parents’ nights, displays and presentations

As Companies wind down from weekly meetings and make preparations for camps, reports of celebration evenings are coming to my desk.

8th Falkirk (Bainsford Church) had their evening on May 10 with David Robertson the inspecting officer; a local business owner who offers support for the company. Happy parents were in attendance seeing what their boys get up on Fridays over the winter followed by presentation of the appropriate awards and medals; none more welcome than the Battalion Junior Section five-a-side football trophy, making an overdue return to Bainsford! Three boys were in receipt of President’s Badges and start their quest to be Queensmen. Well done Nathan Hanley, Tymur Gorman and Luke Patrick. Summer camp will be at Flamingo Land, Scarborough, from July 12-20 led by Bill Mochrie.

On the same evening, 1st Grangemouth (Abbotsgrange Church) had their closing evening. Their inspecting officer was Dr Usman Khalid Javed, a former member of the Company. The chaplain, the Rev. Aftab Gohar, led the opening devotions and thereafter followed items from the various sections. These ranged from emergency services illustrated by Anchor Boys to drill by the Company Section and a finale of limbo dancing with Juniors and Seniors! The ‘‘Bosscar’’ presentations were made by skipper Dave Wilson and Dr Javed told the boys how the BB had influenced his working life. All officers were complemented on their ongoing work as were parents for their support and the boys’ turnout. The new session starts in August.

A week later 7th Falkirk (Baptist Church) concluded their centenary year. Inspecting officer was Tom Taylor who many will remember from 1st Falkirk and later as captain of 10th Falkirk. Ben Malcolm obtained the highest award his Queen’s Badge. Well done!