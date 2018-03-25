Parent helpers are essential

MANY of the events we organise in Scouting would never take place without parental support.

At the 40th Forth Valley, Cubs and parents volunteered as part of the pack’s work for its World Challenge Badge.

They organised, took part in, marshalled and handed out tokens to all competitors in the park run in the woods at Kemper Avenue.

Among the activities for the badge the Cubs had to: Create a community map; as a pack, identify and complete an activity that benefits your local community and take part in an act of worship, reflection or celebration.

A TIMELY reminder that all visits to Barrwood must be preceded by the completion of a booking form.

This includes all activities from a section meeting to a group gathering from a simple walk through the woods to a full blown district event. No group should be on the site without permission.

To ensure you stick to the rules an application form can be downloaded from the Barrwood website: booking@barrwood.org.uk or downloading a paper version: http://barrwood.frscouts.org.uk/index.php/booking which can be emailed. If you are unsure of the rules for Barrwood go to: http://barrwood.frscouts.org.uk/.

A THIRD new commissioner has been appointed to the Scottish Headquarters.

Anja Johnston will join Youth Involvement Commissioners Steven Maclennan and Jenny Brownlie working closely with Depute Chief Commissioner Stuart Imrie and Scottish Youth Commissioner Tudor Westwood to further progress the area of youth involvement.

Anja was introduced to scouting in Thurso at the age of 16 by a leader who thought she would enjoy everything the movement had to offer.

Anja has completed her Young Leader Belt and is currently working towards her Queen’s Scout Award. She has held positions as an ACSL, ASL, District Youth Representative, and is a Member of the National Youth Advisory Group.

She was also a member of the Scouts Scotland working group which reviewed the Young Leader Scheme in Scotland.

She has studied Health and Social Care and is planning to train as a paramedic.