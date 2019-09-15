Outdoor badge work a priority

Good weather gave a group of Cubs and Scouts the chance to practice their backwoods skills.

The youngsters from the 40th Falkirk pitched up at the rear of their hall and shelter building in Bellsmeadow.

Cub Scout leader Craig Smith said: “They made the most of the good weather doing backwoods cooking.

“We are trying to get the last of our outdoor badgework done before it gets too cold and dark.”

ONE of the biggest gatherings of Scouting leaders will take place this weekend.

ScoutFest 2019 - Scout Adventures is at Fordell Firs from September 13-15.

The event has been designed to have the maximum impact with workshops, talks, exhibitions and, importantly, opportunities to wind down at the end of a busy day.

There will be opportunities for adults to network, gain tools to deliver the association’s skills for life strategy, try activities, ceilidh dance and meet volunteers from across Scotland.

Organisers hope there is something for everyone; whether you are an Assistant Section Leader who is new to role, a Section Leader who has been in role for many years, a committee member looking to hear updates from the Scottish Charity Regulator … the opportunities are endless.

It is an opportunity for groups to get together, develop as a team and share ideas across Scotland.

For more information go to: https://www.scouts.scot/news-events/events/scoutfest2019/

STAFF applications for adult Scout leaders to take part in next year’s Blair Atholl International Jamborette open on October 1.

The annual event will take place from Saturday, July 18 to Saturday August 1, 2020, and the camp is open to all adults in Scouting.

Details of how to apply can be found on the Jamborette website: https://scoutnews.scot/

Applications close on November 1 and are open to all adults in Scouting and those not yet in a role but who will be 18 at the start of camp.

Find out more at: https://scoutnews.scot/2SBF-XHQC-NLNNR-KDSX7-0/c.aspx

The Scottish Awards Advisory Group will need award nominations for this year’s Good Service Awards no later than September 30.

For further information on the process and to access the new nomination form go to: https://scoutnews.scot/2SBF-XHQC-NLNNR-KDSX9-0/c.aspx).