Outdoor action time

IT’S that time of the year when an increasing number of colonies, packs and troops take their meetings outdoors.

Sixers and seconders from the 27th Bonnybridge had their first camp of the year at Barrwood while Scouts from 1st Falkirk hiked around Canada Woods.

The Barrwood camp was an opportunity for the Cubs to complete their Pioneer Activity and Outdoors Challenge badges – the final pieces before achieving their Silver Chief Scout.

As well as pitching tents, making gadgets, backwoods cooking, taking part in a wide game and learning to use axes and saws they also explored the woods and learned how to make a campfire.

27th Bonnybridge Cub Scout leader Helen Smith said: “The cubs had a brilliant time and achieved a massive amount. They have all worked very hard and are a credit to the movement.”

Over at 1st Falkirk 26 Scouts and eight leaders, who are based in the Pleasance, took part in a night time incident hike around Canada Woods.

Scout leader Donna Denny said: “It was fun to watch all the little headtorch lights bobbing about the woods – not sure what the diners at Canada Woods Kitchen would have thought of it.”

The evening was emergency response themed and 12 parents acted as casualties at six bases with incidents including unconscious casualty, recovery position, electrocution, breaking leg in bike accident, head injury, asthma attack, diabetic shock, hypothermia, minor graze and sprain.

Donna added: “We even had Scouts phoning ‘emergency services’ (in reality parents at the end of a phone line). “It was a fantastic evening with all involved finding it a valuable and enjoyable experience.

“We finished off the evening with hot chocolate and biscuits in the car park.

“We also welcomed our new Group Scout Leader Graham Whitehouse, who was announced this week by DC Ann Gilchrist, to the event, his first with the group.”