Opinion: 'People should be able to be themselves', according to MSP Richard Leonard

When Parliament is in recess it is always a good time to catch up with grassroots organisations and listen to what’s important to them.

That’s why recently I was pleased to spend some time in conversation with an impressive collection of local people at the Queer Breakfast Club in Grangemouth.

As the name implies this is a group from the LGBTIQ+ community, who have been meeting – not always for breakfast, we met on a Tuesday evening – to share their experiences and offer mutual aid and support.

In recent months life has got a lot tougher. It was already tough, but the approach of some in public life has been to promote a world in which there is a hierarchy of equalities and a pecking order of human rights, and so to stoke up division, fuelling rising intolerance, in some cases even hate.

Richard Leonard MSP recently visited the Queer Breakfast Club in Grangemouth. Pic: Contributed

The Supreme Court ruling on the Gender Recognition Act 2004 and the Equalities Act 2010 has been both distorted and then weaponised.

Everybody at the Breakfast Club admitted that they had become more fearful of being themselves, of being who they are. That’s why it feels it necessary to call itself a “safe space”.

What an indictment of the state we are in.

It feels like we are living in the middle of an attempt to turn back the clock to the days when discrimination was structurally embedded without challenge, legal and human rights protections did not exist, and an entire community was forced to live underground.

So, I was there on that Tuesday night to listen, to show my solidarity, and not just to be an onlooker but to offer as much practical support as I can.

In my book this is an important movement and initiative from below, people should be able to be themselves, as the old trade union principle has it: an injury to one is an injury to all, and as much as possible we should live and let live.

We need to act together, humanely, decently and democratically, so that hope defeats both hate and fear.