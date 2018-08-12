North and south, it’s all Boys’ Brigade country!

Just as 7th Falkirk (Baptist Church) were debating jam or cream first on their Devon teas at their camp 8th Falkirk (Bainsford Church) may have been pondering the delicacies of hotpot or Eccles Cakes at their camp at Kirkham in Lancashire on the campsite operated by the NW district of the BB.

During their week the boys enjoyed activities including sports, quizzes, campfires with toasted marshmallows, day trips and, of course, daily tent inspections. On one day away they enjoyed a visit to Old Trafford the home of Manchester United FC and thereafter some shopping at the Trafford Shopping Centre. Another day, the trip to Blackpool Pleasure Beach went down well and later, to the beaches at Blackpool and St Annes.

Although the weather pitching camp was wet, the rest of the week was very good with temperatures hitting 25 degrees! The resulting tans would have done justice to foreign holidays rather than the NW coast of England.

Whilst enjoying a BBQ dinner they invited another BB Company from South Ayrshire to join them and the fellowship led to a great time for boys and officers alike. Home again, they are now preparing for the new session and one selling point for new members, I’m sure, will be the annual camp.

If anyone is interested in joining them visit www.8thfalkirkbb.co.uk and get in touch.

Further north, although not camping, were Battalion Hon. vice-president Arthur Priestly and his wife Molly (recently elected President of the Falkirk & District Stedfast Association).

Their destination was around Thurso, of BB founder William Smith fame. Indeed they took in Pennyland House his birthplace, although the BB Museum passed them by; meeting instead the current Lord Thurso whose father was a past UK BB president.