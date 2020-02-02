New year, new leadership face

A new year and new national leadership in the form of Jonathan Eales who will take over as brigade secretary for the UK, replacing Bill Stevenson who is standing down.

Bill took on that role after his time at Scottish HQ, as secretary for Scotland. Jonathan has been ‘‘in the BB’’ for 40 years and has served in every role at company, battalion and national level, the last 13 years as business director. We wish him well at a time when we are trying to ‘‘Raise the Bar’’ and launch new programme resources for the under-11s alongside a five-year strategic plan to have our members experience ‘‘life to the full’’ (John 10:10).

The Company Section (Junior) five-a-side competition took place on Wednesday, January 15, when four teams took part and the result of a ‘‘robust’’ final saw 1st Larbert (West Church) beat 1st Grangemouth (Abbotsgrange Church). 2nd Larbert (Old Church) and 8th Falkirk (Bainsford Church) were third and fourth. Congratulations to the young Bainsford officer who organised the event.

In the badminton there were nine teams representing five companies. The final grouping was 1st Polmont (Brightons Church), 2nd Larbert and 1st Larbert.

Nationally, there is still news of local teams progressing. 1st Grangemouth has moved on in the table tennis after beating 25th Stirling 9-0. 8th Falkirk are in the next round of the badminton tournament. Table tennis locally has eight teams playing home and away as the weeks progress and no doubt results will be hotly contested.

The date of the Pulpit Fall competition has been altered from February 16 to March 1 to avoid a school holiday weekend. The new format is designed to attract more entries in this competition at the heart of our BB ethic.

The new year has well and truly begun and I look forward to reporting on all the activities already planned.