New session commences for all BB sections

It’s an exciting time as members join for the first time or move between sections.

As parents we may have such memories dimmed by other BB experiences but they are anticipated for those beginning this busy and enjoyable time. I say this confidently as here in Falkirk District there are no other youth organisations with such a variety of activities at company level, in the Falkirk area or nationally. Examples in all our age groups from P1 to S6 are: Anchor Boys fun days, chess, football, figure marching, sports, quizzes, swimming, short camps for younger ones and longer stays for those older both at home and abroad, badminton, basketball, cross country; D of E awards alongside Queen’s Badge, First Aid, table tennis, gymnastics; skills and teamwork of drill and of sharing faith together. In the context of other clubs where single activities are offered you can see why my confidence the BB! Here are the companies in the area: 1st Falkirk at Grahamston United Church, 3rd Falkirk at the People’s Church, 4th Falkirk attached to the Trinity Church but working from Hallglen, 7th Falkirk in the Baptist Church, 8th Falkirk from Bainsford Church, 2nd Bo’ness at St Andrew’s Church, 1st Bothkennar & Carronshore from that church, 1st Camelon at the Parish Church, 1st Denny & Dunipace in Westpark Church, 1st Grangemouth at Abbotsgrange Church, 7th Grangemouth from Zetland Church,1st Haggs from that church, 1st Larbert in the West Church; 2nd Larbert at the Old Church, 3rd Larbert associated with the East Church, 5th Larbert working from the Baptist Church, 1st Polmont at Brightons Church and 2nd Polmont in the Old Church. More detail required? Call 01324 553413 or email stedfastfirstaid@hotmail.co.uk. To keep up the variety of activities we need helpers. Please consider this from your past experiences or wishes for your family and support the BB moving forward.