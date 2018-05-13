New faces welcome at 4oth

HALF way through the summer term and youngsters from each of the sections are pushing to complete their badges and earn their Chief Scout awards.

Over at the 40th Falkirk group the Beavers are on a roll.

Building paper tracks tested their problem solving and teamwork skills were put to the test when they had to get the paper human tank tracks moving.

The 40th’s Beaver Scout leader Karen Smith said: “The Beavers worked really hard and some of our older members are nearly ready to roll on into Cubs so we will have some spaces after the summer.”

If your child is aged between six and seven and would like to join contact fortiethforthvalleybeavers@outlook.com.

WHILE the 40th has spaces for youngsters, there is a recruitment drive for adults to help at the 27th Bonnybridge Beaver Scouts.

The youngsters meet every Wednesday and undertake a combination of badge work, games, learning new skills and outings.

If you can spare one and a quarter hours each week and would like to give something back to the community then get in touch.

Contact District Commissioner Ann Gilchrist at falkirkdc@live.co.uk.

THE Scottish Board has agreed a series of projects, funded by legacies, that will support the future of Scouting in Scotland.

Over the past two years the board has received more than £600,000 in legacies and it has agreed an initial investment of £218,000 in projects that will support local Scouting and help deliver a new strategy to 2023.

Moray Macdonald, chairman of the Scottish Board, said: “This money will play an important role in helping more young people in Scotland access opportunities through Scouting. The Scottish Board is extremely grateful to our donors.”

ADULT leaders and helpers will be coming together later this summer for the annual Scoutfest. The festival for adults will take place at Fordell Firs. Plans are underway to make it an event full of fun activities, practical skills development, programme ideas, training, social opportunities, and loads more. If you’d like to go along, save September 15 and 16 in your diary and register at https://form.jotform.com/81152285937967?dm_i=2SBF,P7TD,NLNNR,2KY27,1.