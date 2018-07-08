New challenges on horizon

In the lead up to the end of session members experienced a series of new challenges.

Beavers moving up to Cubs, Cubs to Scouts and Scouts to Explorers are given the opportunity to join in with the older section. The 27th Bonnybridge Beavers were given the chance to take part in a series of sporting challenges – and in a couple of instances they took the top spot.

WITH the start of the summer holidays Scout groups across Falkirk District will use the time to carry out a variety of tasks.Although everyone who organises each of the groups is a volunteer they will spend many hours over the summer months preparing badge work; movingBbeavers to Cubs, Cubs to Scouts and Scouts to Explorers; decoratingSscout halls; running camps and kayaking sessions and sorting paperwork.

For many it is an opportunity to progress with their training to gain their wood badge or tackle new challenges such as improving their water sports or mountain trekking skills.

Group Scout leaders will also be continuing the ongoing challenge of recruiting more volunteer leaders/parent helpers.

As one current GSL said: “Without everyone giving their time we wouldn’t be able to keep going. However, the very fact that this is voluntary means it can be difficult to keep leaders and helpers.

“But I think we all gain so much from what we do that for the majority of us it becomes a very important part of your life.”

If you would like to volunteer or learn more about Scouting contact District Commissioner Ann Gilchrist at falkirkdc@live.co.uk.

AN event which has connected Scouts for more than 60 years will take place in the autumn.

Jamboree on the air/Jamboree on the internet (JOTA/JOTI) is the largest Scouting event in the world with more than one million Scouts participating across 150+ countries.

Scout Adventures will hold the event over the third weekend of October – 19 to 21, 2018.

Ticket price includes a badge, half day JOTA/JOTA activities - including electronic kit building, radio and internet activities, and half a day of adventurous activities including climbing and archery.

Members from all can take part at a cost of £14 per person, leaders free. To find out more go to: jotajoti.scouts.org.uk.