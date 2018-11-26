Never a dull moment when Frank the pug is around

I thoroughly enjoyed my first trip to Manchester for the weekend at the end of October. Originally it was a birthday surprise for Ross to attend a Manchester United game, which then turned into spending the full weekend there.

I was chuffed with the game I managed to get tickets for – Man United against Everton. It was a great atmosphere and the stadium was quite something else.

We also did the stadium tour, had enough food during the weekend to feed us for a full month and managed to fit in some shopping.

I noticed our hotel had a lovely spa area but we had no swimwear so I trailed Ross around the shopping centre hunting high and low for a swimsuit which proved difficult since the shops didn’t seem to stock much through the winter months. Eventually an hour later and around five different shops, I got my hands on a swimsuit.

We turned up nice and early the next morning to enjoy the spa – and much to my horror it was closed for maintenance.

Never mind, we enjoyed a nice breakfast instead!

With all the holidays I have been treating myself to and leaving Frank my pug at home I felt it was only fair to take him a little trip away for the weekend. Ross and I booked a cute little chalet by the beach in Dunbar, both knowing Frank would be in his element.

It was a much needed chilled weekend away from the usual hussle and bustle. Frank tired himself out chasing seagulls on the beach and enjoyed his long walks along the cliffs. It was great to enjoy the simple things like cooking nice meals and getting out in the fresh air.

It was going perfectly until Frank was sick all over the car on the way home! Looking back it was probably my fault as I thought I would treat Frank to scrambled eggs for breakfast since he was on his holidays rather than having his usual boring dog food.

You can imagine the mess the car was in by the time the sickness stopped. Between Frank and I there is never a dull moment in life.

It’s been some time since I took part in some charitable events, so it was nice to attend and support a charity with my mum. We went to my mum’s friend Helen’s house who was hosting a ‘Make 2nds Count’ afternoon which is a charity that has been set up by her daughter Lisa who is fighting secondary breast cancer.

There were lots of delicious cakes and coffee, and stands with lovely Christmas decorations. Lisa is an inspiration and it is incredible the amount of dedication and money she is continuing to raise for her charity.

I have been known previously to do my half and full marathons to raise money for Strathcarron Hospice, however I feel now it is time to personally give some of my time to help the hospice.

I am excited to do my first few hours volunteering for Strathcarron next week to help with their ‘Light up a Life’ campaign. This is an opportunity to sponsor or write a special message for a loved relative or friend who is no longer here. I know I certainly have a few special messages to write. This can be done at the stand in the Strathcarron shop in the Howgate shopping centre or online.

The next few months include events which I am extremely excited about. Thailand which I have desperately wanted to visit for years but for one reason or other I haven’t made it. I finally have this booked for the end of January and then on my return from there I am ticking off one of the original things on my very first bucket list, skiing in Andorra.

I am bursting with excitement but of course don’t want to wish away the remainder of 2018. There is plenty of fun and cherished memories to make in November and December too.