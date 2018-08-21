Needed - A decent night’s sleep!

I’m writing this week’s article as somewhat of a plea because, to tell the truth, I really am about to lose my rag.

I’m a lover of warm weather, I always have been, and I honestly believe I’m at my happiest when basking in glorious warmth.

Come night time, though, it’s a whole different story. I go from being a happy go lucky 21-year-old to a roasting, sweaty, bright red beast who can’t even contemplate lying on a bed with any cover on it, let alone next to another human being. My question is this: How on earth is one supposed to sleep at night when it’s absolutely boiling?

Now I know some of you will be thinking of some obvious answers: Get a fan, open all the windows, don’t use the covers, sleep without jammies but I have tried all those methods and more and that’s not an exaggeration. I rolled out of bed at half-past three the other morning just to launch myself in a cold shower because I was boiling.

The cold relief was absolutely bliss but, alas, it was only temporary. I still ended up back in my sauna of a bedroom next to a slightly disgruntled Nick.

Sleeping on the couch isn’t exactly an option either. If anyone’s met me, or Nick for that matter, you’ll know we aren’t exactly the shortest of people.

Finding a bed long and wide enough for the pair of us to stretch out was hard enough, so finding a couch which served the same purpose was pretty much impossible.

Although it’s slightly cooler in our living room, sleeping with our knees up at our chest doesn’t exactly constitute a decent night’s kip.

I know I sound like a bit of a moan but I’m begging for someone to reach out with a remedy for a good sleep on a warm night.